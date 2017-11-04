3 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan to Participate in 23rd COP Conference in Germany

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — the Sudan is due to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference that will take place in 6-17 November 2017 in Bonn, Germany and will be presided over by the Government of Fiji.

The Minister of Environment, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Hassan Abdul-Gadir Hilal, explained in a press conference that the Sudan will participate in the conference with a delegation led by him, and will introduce 6 scientific papers, including a general paper contains a number of projects that focus on the climate adaptation.

The Environment Minister, noted that the conference will discuss the way to implement projects, provide opportunities of funding for it, the training and the transfer of technologies from the donors bodies.

It's worth noting that the Sudan has participated in the Paris Conference 20015, and the Marrakech Conference (COP 22) in 2016, and that about 54 African countries will participate in the coming conference.

Sudan

Port Sudan's Eastern Districts Run Dry

A number of eastern districts of Port Sudan, capital of Red Sea state, have been suffering from a severe drinking water… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.