Sudan to Participate in 23rd COP Conference in Germany

Khartoum — the Sudan is due to participate in the UN Climate Change Conference that will take place in 6-17 November 2017 in Bonn, Germany and will be presided over by the Government of Fiji.

The Minister of Environment, Natural Resources and Rural Development, Hassan Abdul-Gadir Hilal, explained in a press conference that the Sudan will participate in the conference with a delegation led by him, and will introduce 6 scientific papers, including a general paper contains a number of projects that focus on the climate adaptation.

The Environment Minister, noted that the conference will discuss the way to implement projects, provide opportunities of funding for it, the training and the transfer of technologies from the donors bodies.

It's worth noting that the Sudan has participated in the Paris Conference 20015, and the Marrakech Conference (COP 22) in 2016, and that about 54 African countries will participate in the coming conference.