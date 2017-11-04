3 November 2017

Lesotho Times (Maseru)

Lesotho: Fake Documents Syndicate Nabbed

Tagged:

Related Topics

By 'Marafaele Mohloboli

POLICE have nabbed three men linked to an international syndicate suspected of producing fraudulent documents to facilitate criminal activities.

Police spokesperson Inspector Mpiti Mopeli confirmed the trio was arrested and charged under the Penal Code Act. The arrest followed a tip-off from some sources and a complaint from one of the banks in the country.

All three briefly appeared before the Maseru Magistrates' Court, and were remanded in custody to 7 November, 2017 when they are expected for their next appearance.

Two accused, Napo Moliko of Semphetenyane, Maseru and Thabang Shololo of Lekokoaneng Ha Sakoane, had their day in court yesterday, while the other co-accused is expected in court today.

According to Police Spokesperson, Inspector Mpiti Mopeli, police suspect the three are linked to an international syndicate involved in the production of important documents such as national identities of countries including South Africa.

"We found them in possession of South African identity documents, Lesotho passports, various banks' cheque books, voter cards, drivers' licenses, birth and death certificates, pay point systems, scheming devices, LRA cards, pay slips, traders' licenses, work permits and loan application forms and many other legal documents," Insp Mopeli said.

Police investigations also showed that, in some instances, loans were approved through use of the same documents, pointing to a wider network that enabled money to be externalised to some off-shore accounts before withdrawal.

Insp Mopeli said with the festive season in the air, it was imperative for people to monitor their transactions on a regular basis to notice early if there are some changes.

"We would like to advise people to take interest in checking and studying their bank accounts closely at all times to be able to report quickly any suspicions. It is also vital that each time people pay through pay-points, even at restaurants, they should make sure that such transactions are made in their presence to prevent opportunities for fraud. Bank cards can be cloned, and money easily transferred from their bank accounts," he said.

Insp Mopeli also added the importance of being alert before making a withdrawal at an Automated Machine (ATM), particularly at night.

"People should check that there are no suspicious individuals loitering around the ATMs or behaving in a manner that sends some danger signals. They should not make cash withdrawals if they are not sure of their safety," Insp Mopeli said.

Lesotho

SADC Defers Deployment

THE Southern African Development Community (SADC) has deferred the deployment of a 1 200-strong standby force to Lesotho… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Lesotho Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.