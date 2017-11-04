Tanzania: The Ferocious Jaws of the African Savannah

analysis

FROM our neighborhoods, the history of boxing will never forget what happened in June 28, 1997 on the fight which was named "The Sound and the Fury". It was a fight which was contested by Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield but match was called off after Tyson bite off a piece of his rival's ear.

Officials of the match were forced to disqualify Tyson from continuing with the World heavyweight championship fight. On their side doctors said during the biting action Tyson used a lot of energy which released a pressure weighing more than 69 kilograms.

With a body weighing up to 950 kilograms, Nile Crocodiles is one of large animals reside in the Savannah of Africa. Morphologically these huge reptiles were created as ambush predators because both their eyes and ears are located on the upper side of the head.

This is a very important biological characteristic which enable the reptile to hide under the water while swimming slowly to a strategic position to unleash a rapid ambush. This military like tactic is possible because of their grayish colour which camouflage with water and allow the predator to get closer with its prey without their knowledge.

Sometime these kind of attacking technique don't work the way they supposed to do, in this situation the crocodile will go under the river bird where its capable of hiding while holding its breath for more than half an hour.

Most of the time this is a fruitful tactic because the lungs and brains of these reptiles are capable of sustaining in area will low oxygen for more than 120 munities. As a result this technique allows the reptile to get closer to its prey and select the prime target for a swift ambush.

It's estimated that at one time the jaws of a healthier crocodile is armed with 64 to 68 teeth which are roughly arranged on both side of a V shaped mouth. Morphologically the mouth of a Nile crocodile is created almost like beak of duck but surprisingly the reptile is also equipped with sharp teeth like those found in the mouth of a shark in the sea.

The jaws of Nile crocodile is always dangerous because of its ability to remove worn out teeth and grow new and sharp ones more than 50 times in a life time. Scientists say on each side of the mouth, there are five teeth in the front of the upper jaw and 13 or 14 in the rest part of the upper jaw.

The lower jaws is armed with 14 or 15 teeth on either side, all these grow from a strong dental bony which also support and control its daily function.

Moreover, this is a unique characteristic among reptiles and other predators because allow the upper jaws to shut quickly, closer and significantly according to preference of the owner. From their side Scientists say, it's very easier to stop the crocodiles from opening their mouths and from the inside it's almost impossible to block the deadly closure from the powerful jaws of the reptile.

If you happen to visit national parks such as Katavi, Ruaha, Saadani, Rubondo, Saanane and Serengeti you will be able to see these reptiles in their natural environment.

It will be good if your courage enable you to get closer to the side of a pool where one or more crocodile are basking on the ground for morning sunshine. From this position you will be able to see the flexibility of the largest lizard of the African Savannah.

You will be able to see weakness of muscles which open the mouth and feel the strength of those which strongly shut the mouth of Nile crocodile. To unleash the deadliest mouth bite among animals, the reptile deposits enough energy into strong muscles around the mandible.

Scientists say the pressure which is released on the bang as Nile crocodile bites is equal to 2,268 kilograms which is capable to crash a shell of full grown tortoise. This is a very dangerous bite which is enhanced by three centimeter long canines capable of putting full grip on a shocked and struggling wildebeest bull.

These spectacular ambushes of Nile crocodile most of the time takes place on the side of a river where they chase and catch their prey. In the savanna the African leopard is equipped with second powerful jaws capable of unleashing a bite with a pressure weighing 907 kilograms.

With this force the African leopard is capable to carry bodies of most of their victim to a safer position on a tree. The leopard is followed by a hippopotamus with biting force weighing 825.9 kilograms, spotted hyena with biting force weighing 498.9 kilograms.

Lions the king of jungle and most feared animal of the savannah have a biting force weighing 272 kilograms which rank them on fifth position.

While these reptilians are displaying super actions, some people in Africa, Europe and America believe that crocodile are ugly because they were created very late from materials which were leftovers from other creatures, on the other hand scientists say these are one of oldest animals on the earth because fossil records indicate they dwelled on rivers, lake and swamps of different continents since 55 million years ago.

Different scientific researches indicate that Mesosaurus from the reptilians were the first animals to inhabit the Earth, according to fossils records these prehistoric crocodiles were found in salt lakes of modern African continent.

Historians have different fact because they believe that Nile crocodiles are one of oldest creature to inhabit the planet Earth from about 200 million years ago at the time when Dinosaurs where ruling the tropical forests of the world.

Today Nile crocodiles dwell in river and lakes of 21 countries in Africa including Tanzania where the strongest population of 80,000 is believed to flourish in Selous game reserve while other national parks like Serengeti, Katavi, Rubondo Island and Saadani have a good number thank to conservation policies by the government.

Scientists estimate that in a period of 12 month a full grown lion is capable of killing between 15 and 18 wildebeests with each prey weighing between 160 to 185 kilograms whereby in a single seating a male lion will eat not less than 30 kilograms of meat.

Nile Crocodiles hunt few times in a year because they are equipped with biological mechanism called Ectothermic which enable these amphibians to regulate their body temperature and reduce amount of energy at a time of food scarcity.

The mechanism minimize periods in a year where these giants are active and allow them to stay a quite long time without food, at the same time same some scientists say an adult crocodile may eat well once during the annual migration season and wait until its next turn some months away.

The ability of crocodiles to endure a long time without food was made possible after going through different stages of evolution for millions of years after the spectacular event of creation which took place about 4.5 billion years ago.