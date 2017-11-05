Kenya: Double Tragedy for Bereaved Family As Casket Tossed Off Hearse in Road Accident

A family transporting the remains of their loved were left in agony following a road accident on Friday night that resulted in the casket being tossed by the roadside.

The funeral procession was travelling from Nairobi for burial in Oyugis when the hearse veered off the road.

Three family members suffered minor leg and head injuries in the incident that occurred at Bridge Camp area, one kilometre from Kisii town.

An elder, who was part of the procession, said it appeared the body had 'refused' to move to its final resting place and certain rites ought to be conducted before the journey home proceeds.