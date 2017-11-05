5 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Double Tragedy for Bereaved Family As Casket Tossed Off Hearse in Road Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Magati Obebo

A family transporting the remains of their loved were left in agony following a road accident on Friday night that resulted in the casket being tossed by the roadside.

The funeral procession was travelling from Nairobi for burial in Oyugis when the hearse veered off the road.

Three family members suffered minor leg and head injuries in the incident that occurred at Bridge Camp area, one kilometre from Kisii town.

An elder, who was part of the procession, said it appeared the body had 'refused' to move to its final resting place and certain rites ought to be conducted before the journey home proceeds.

Kenya

Kenya Tells African Union Not Ready for Mediators

An attempt by the African Union to broker a political deal between President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.