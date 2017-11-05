The Nigerian Army on Saturday said it neutralised dozens of Boko Haram insurgents in an ambush, while they were attempting to cross over to Sambisa forest.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri, said many of the terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said that troops of 151 Battalion also rescued a six-year-old boy, when troops laid ambush on fleeing terrorist along Banki-Bula Yobe road in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

According to him, several items including eight bicycles, cutlasses, and a pair of Boko Haram terrorists Special Forces Uniform were recovered from the insurgents.

He added that the military's 'Operation Lafiya Dole,' had continued to gain successes in it clearance operations in Sambisa forest.

(NAN)