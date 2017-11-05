5 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Dozens of Boko Haram Killed in Ambush, 6-Year-Old Boy Rescued - Nigerian Army

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Nigerian Army on Saturday said it neutralised dozens of Boko Haram insurgents in an ambush, while they were attempting to cross over to Sambisa forest.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Sani Usman, who disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri, said many of the terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds.

Mr. Usman, a brigadier general, said that troops of 151 Battalion also rescued a six-year-old boy, when troops laid ambush on fleeing terrorist along Banki-Bula Yobe road in Bama Local Government Area of Borno.

According to him, several items including eight bicycles, cutlasses, and a pair of Boko Haram terrorists Special Forces Uniform were recovered from the insurgents.

He added that the military's 'Operation Lafiya Dole,' had continued to gain successes in it clearance operations in Sambisa forest.

(NAN)

Nigeria

African Leaders Commit to Fighting Malnutrition

African leaders gathered at a summit to address the global crisis of malnutrition helped to galvanise US3.4bn including… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.