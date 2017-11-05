Photo: Tobin Jones/Amisom

African Union troops in Somalia.

African Union Peace Keeping forces in Somalia AMISOM on Saturday explained recent troops movement as final realignment before their exit from the Horn of Africa country.

Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Caetano Madeira pointed out the much reported entry pf Ethiopian troops into Somalia last week .

"The realignment of our troops in forward operating bases across the Sectors including the movement of Ethiopian military contingents who are currently seen crossing the border from and into Somalia, represents calculated activities, in readiness for the transitioning of security responsibilities to the Somali National Security Forces" he said.

"Over the coming weeks, AMISOM's strategic troop movements will continue, without disrupting the provision of the existing security services, to ensure the safety of the people of Somalia, who remain at the core of AMISOM's operational consideration." he added.

United Nations Security Council Resolution 2372 (2017) calls for a gradual, conditions-based, withdrawal of AMISOM troops from Somalia, following an intensive training and upskilling of Somalia's National Security Forces.

"We must congratulate the Somali security forces for their determination and focus in completing all training and ensuring they are prepared to assume security responsibilities over the years" Madeira concluded.