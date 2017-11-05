4 November 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Arsenal Legend Rates Ndidi High As Stoke, Leicester Share Honours

Legendary Arsenal striker, Ian Wright has praised the work ethics of Wilfred Ndidi as his club Leicester played a 2-2 draw against Stoke City in a game the up and coming Super Eagles midfielder was named Man of the Match.

Speaking as a pundit for SkySports, Wright said the Nigerian helped Leicester to take control of the game with his tireless running and well timed tackles.

" You have to look at Ndidi and how he got the tackle in, no foul, very neat tackle and that's class from the 20 years old. He worked his socks off for his team and made it difficult for Stoke City", Wright said.

Ndidi assisted Riyad Mahrez for Leicester City's second goal with a well timed tackle, and overall had a very good game in the middle for Leicester City although they twice let their lead slip to draw 2-2.

