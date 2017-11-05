Sudan: North Darfur Trader Stripped of His Dollars

El Fasher — A group of three gunmen robbed a trader in the North Darfur capital of $17,000.

A relative of the victim reported to Radio Dabanga that three gunmen attacked the trader near the Bank of Khartoum branch in El Fasher.

"After he got into his car, the three robbers embarked as well," he said.

"One of them put a knife at his neck, and threatened to kill him if he opened his mouth. They then ordered him to go to a place outside the town, where an ATOS vehicle came that took the gunmen with his money to an unknown destination."

The trader planned to transfer the money to his brothers abroad for the purchase of merchandise.