Somalia: Police Officer Shot Dead in Mogadishu

Unidentified gunmen thought to be Al Shabaab assassins have shot and killed a Somali Police force member in Mogadishu on Saturday night, relatives and witnesses said.

The officer whose name not yet been identified was gunned down inside his residence in the capital's Hodon neighbourhood in the evening by two men armed with pistols.

Mohamed Farah, a relative of the slain Police serviceman said the assailants have managed to escape from the crime scene before the arrival of the government forces.

No group has yet claimed credit for the murder of the late officer, however, Police said they are investigating the incident, which is believed to be behind Al Shabaab militants.