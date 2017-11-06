5 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: SABC Legal Head Shot Dead

The SABC's head of Legal Services, Sizwe Vilakazi, has been shot and killed, the organisation said on Sunday.

"It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Mr Sizwe Vilakazi, the SABC's head of Legal Services. Mr Vilakazi was shot dead last night [Saturday]," said SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago in a statement.

"The SABC Board, management and staff of the SABC would like to send heartfelt condolences to the Vilakazi family and friends."

Vilikazi had made an "immense contribution" to the broadcaster said Kganyago.

"He was dedicated to his work and entrusted with a huge responsibility of heading the SABC's legal division."

He was appointed as a senior legal advisor on December 1, 2008.

On September 1, 2016, he was appointed as head of Legal Services.

Police were not immediately available to provide further details.

Memorial and funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

