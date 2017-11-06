5 November 2017

South Africa: Ramaphosa Announces Pandor for Deputy for #cr17

Naledi Pandor.

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his running mates at a rally in Sekhukhuneland, Limpopo on Sunday.

"Support comrade Naledi Pandor for deputy president," he urged supporters at the #CR17 rally in Tafelkop.

For secretary general, he named former KwaZulu-Natal ANC chairperson Senzo Mchunu, for national chairperson he named current secretary general Gwede Mantashe, and for treasurer general Paul Mashatile, the chairperson of the party in Gauteng.

He vowed that he would build an ANC that is "stronger" and "renewed".

The party goes to its elective conference in December and will vote in the next round of top office bearers.

Source: News24

South Africa

