5 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Witnesses Needed to Catch SABC Legal Services' Head's Killers

Photo: SABC
SABC Logo

Tsakane police need witnesses and tip-offs to help catch the men who killed SABC head of legal services Sizwe Vilakazi on the East Rand on Saturday night.

Vilakazi was shot through the counter at the Madisenke Liquor Depot, 2331 Masinyane Street, Tsakane, on the East Rand, at around 20:30, said spokesperson Sergeant Lerato Mngomezulu.

She said police went to the scene after receiving an emergency call but when they arrived, 42-year-old Vilakazi had already died and was certified dead at the scene.

Nothing was stolen and three people thought to be behind the shooting fled the scene in a blue hatchback Polo Vivo.

"We would appreciate any information regarding this brutal attack by contacting the police station at (011)-363- 5300 or information can be reported anonymously to Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or SMS line 32211," Mngomezulu urged.

"We are working around the clock to bring the suspects to book."

Vilakazi's death was a shock at the embattled SABC, which is starting afresh with a new board after a tumultuous period.

SABC spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago extended the public broadcaster's condolences to his family and friends.

He said Vilakazi had made an "immense contribution" to the broadcaster.

"He was dedicated to his work and entrusted with a huge responsibility of heading the SABC's legal division.

"He was appointed as a senior legal advisor on December 1, 2008 and on September 1, 2016, he was appointed as head of Legal Services."

Memorial and funeral arrangements would be announced in due course.

Source: News24

Public Broadcaster's Legal Head Shot Dead

The SABC's head of Legal Services, Sizwe Vilakazi, has been shot and killed, the organisation said on Sunday. Read more »

