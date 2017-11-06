Amolatar — Police in Amolatar District on Saturday fired live bullets to disperse a group of people who allegedly attempted to lynch Kyoga County Member of Parliament for promoting the removal of presidential age limits from the Constitution.

Eyewitnesses said police fired live bullets and teargas to disperse the irate voters who had already stoned Mr Anthony Okello on the head.

The incident happened at Muntu Sub-County headquarters at around 1pm when the legislator was seeking views of the electorates on the proposed amendment of Article 102 (b) of the Constitution. The Constitution bars any individual below the age of 35 and above 75 from contesting for presidency.

"When we reached the venue, we found the group dancing. When the legislator started consulting them on the age limit Bill, they started throwing stones at him. One of the irate voters stoned the MP on the head injuring him," Mr Caxtion Pule, a reporter with local radio station Dokolo FM told Daily Monitor on Sunday.

"So when the police started firing live bullets and teargas, they took off."

Daily Monitor understands that the MP has lodged an assault case at Amolatar Central Police Station against five people whom he accused of attacking him. The suspects in the case under file reference 23/04/11/2017 include the LC5 vice chairperson of Amolatar District, Mr Geoffrey Ocen, former LC3 chairman of Adikdak Sub-County, Mr Tommy Otanga, the LC5 councilors representing Agikdak and Muntu sub counties, Mr Solomon Odongo and Sam Onyang and a one Moses Junior Okot.

Amolatar Resident District Commissioner, Canon Richard Ogwang Odyero, said two prime suspects have already been interrogated at Amolatar Central Police Station, adding police are still hunting for the group ringleader who is still on the run.

The RDC also said the legislator suffered a minor injury that couldn't require admission to hospital, further adding that the police from North Kyoga region have been deployed heavily in Amolatar to ensure calm.

Not the first time

This is not the first time voters in Amolatar are assaulting an MP. Recently, police beefed up the security of Amolatar District woman MP, Doreen Amule, after an angry mob reportedly attempted to lynch her for promoting presidential age limit removal. This was during the celebrations to mark Uganda's 55th Independence anniversary in Amolatar.