5 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: MP Fungaroo, Three Others Arrested in Adjumani

Photo: Felix Warom Okello/Daily Monitor
Hassan Kaps Fungaroo, right, and Patrick Tandrupasi at the police station in Adjumani.
By Felix Warom Okello

Adjumani — The Member of Parliament for Obongi County, Mr Hassan Kaps Fungaroo and three other Forum for Democratic Change party officials have been arrested by the police in Adjumani district.

Fungaroo was arrested as he attempted to mobilise FDC officials at Pakelle Sub-county for the upcoming delegates conference.

"I was only mobilising the officials to prepare for our conference and in the process I also stopped to greet my brother but the police came and arrested me that I wanted to hold rally. This is an unacceptable act of police," Fungaroo said.

As Fungaroo proceeded to Adjumani town, a group of boda boda donning red ribbon on their heads escorted him.

The Officer in Charge Station for Adjumani, Mr Felix Aduba, said: "We wanted to prevent him from addressing an illegal rally which we anticipate would turn rowdy. We are only holding him and others for a short time."

Fungaroo was arrested together with the LC3 Chairman of Adjumani town council, Mr Patrick Pandrupasi, the district FDC Chairman, Mr Job Mundara and one supporter, identified as Dulu.

Already there are planned demonstrations in neighboring Moyo town Monday where locals want to express their dissatisfaction over the continued poor state of roads.

