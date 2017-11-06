5 November 2017

Kenya: Rugby Player Mike Okombe Dies After Being Stabbed

By Wanjiru Macharia

Nakuru — Kenya Rugby 15s player Mike Okombe has died after being stabbed on Saturday evening.

Reports indicate that he was stabbed once in the chest and was declared dead on arrival at Valley Hospital in Nakuru where he was rushed by fellow rugby player Calvins Otieno.

They were at Otieno's house at London Estate when the incident occurred at about 7pm.

Okombe's friend who sought anonymity said there was a small disagreement between him and his girlfriend during which she dashed to the kitchen came back with a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The two had a child together but were not married.

Otieno's wife is a sister to Okombe's girlfriend.

Kenya

