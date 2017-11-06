Kenya: Police Hunting for Woman Accused of Killing Kenya 15s Flanker Okombe

Nairobi — Police are pursuing a woman accused of stabbing to death Kenya rugby 15s flanker Mike Okombe on Saturday night in Nakuru.

According to detectives, the woman 37-years-old, who was his wife, fled immediately after committing the crime that happened on Saturday night at 7pm after the two attended a friend's birthday party.

"Okombe and his lover, MaryAnne Mumbi, were attending a birthday party of their friend known as Okoth. The two had an argument before Mumbi went for a knife, which she used to stab Okombe to death," Rongai OCPD Japhet Kioko said.

Reports indicate that he was stabbed once in the chest and was declared dead on arrival at Valley Hospital in Nakuru where he was rushed by fellow rugby player Calvins Otieno.

They were at Otieno's house at London Estate when the incident occurred at about 7pm.

Okombe's friend who sought anonymity said there was a small disagreement between him and his girlfriend during which she dashed to the kitchen came back with a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

The two had a child together but were not married.

Otieno's wife is a sister to Okombe's girlfriend.

Okombe, 27-years-old, who has since moved to Kabras Sugar Rugby Club had come to Nakuru to attend the birthday and was to use his stay there to clear with his Nakuru RFC which had not certified his move to Kabras.

Nakuru RFC mourned the player saying; "It is with a heavy heart that we announce the sudden passing on of one of our own, Mike Okombe today. Kindly keep the family and the entire Nakuru rugby fraternity in your prayers during these trying times."

His death has sparked an outpouring of support from Kenya Rugby fraternity, players, coaches and fans have sent their messages of condolences to the family.