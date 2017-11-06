Wazalendo Central Committee members will appear before the Financial Crimes Unit (FCU) based at Kamata for interrogation on Monday, November 6, 2017.

This was revealed by party's acting chairman Yeremia Maganja when he addressed reporters on Sunday, November 5 at the outfit's head offices in the city.

According to him, on Thursday, November 2, the party received the summons letter from the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Mr Robert Boaz, requiring the members of Act-Wazalendo's Central Committee to report before FCU for interrogation.

"It is true that we have received the letter from the DCI informing us about the interrogation session," he said.

The acting chairman and party secretary general will go for interrogation on behalf of the other members, according to information issued by ACT's Communications director Ado Shaibu as he addressed reporters on Sunday, November 6.

Last week ACT leader and Kigoma Urban MP Zitto Kabwe was arrested and interrogated for over three hours over allegations of uttering seditious contents against the government and violating both Cybercrime Act and Statistics Act.

However, the Kigoma Urban MP was later released on bail and instructed to report before FCU on Tuesday, November 7 for further interrogations.