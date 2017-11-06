Kenya: KCSE Examinations Start on Monday

Nairobi — The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams are set to kick off on Monday with 615,773 candidates.

The national examinations come amid tight security and tough regulations aimed at curbing cheating.

The Kenya National Examination Council has warned of tough penalties for cheating, including a 10-year jail term or Sh2 million fine or both for revealing the contents of examination material to an unauthorised party, whether a candidate or not.

The council also warned it would cancel the results for individual candidates or entire examination centres if found guilty of irregularities.

Cell phones or any other electronic communication devices are prohibited in examination centres and candidates caught in possession of a cell phone or any other electronic communication device will have their results cancelled.

The candidates will start with Mathematics at 8am followed by Chemistry at 11am.