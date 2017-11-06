Kenya: Nairobi's Dumbest Thief Shot Dead After Stealing TV Set At Police Station

A man, who can only be described as the dumpiest thief in town, was on Sunday morning shot dead after he broke into Shauri Moyo Police Station to steal a TV set.

According to a police report, plain clothes police officers spotted the suspect who was with an accomplice sneaking out of the police station compound with the TV.

When the suspects were ordered to surrender, one of them drew a pistol and shot at the police. In the ensuing shootout, the suspect was killed as the accomplice escaped.

ARRESTED

The 55 inch TV and a homemade gun were recovered at the scene where the suspect only identified as Njoro was shot.

In another incident in Kawagware, Nairobi, a police officer has been arrested for stealing a pistol and arming a gangster.

The officer attached to the General Service Unit's Recce squad is said to have stolen the Jericho pistol from Ruiru GSU armoury.

During the operation carried out by Flying Squad, Presidential Escort and DCI Dagoretti police unit officers, the suspected gangster was also arrested and the firearm loaded with 15 bullets recovered.