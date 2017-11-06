Kenyatta, Odinga, Maraga Meet in Church - Photos

Photo: Nairobi News

President Uhuru Kenyatta (third right), First Lady Margaret Kenyatta, Nasa leader Raila Odinga (right) with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby (second right), ACK Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit (fourth left), Chief Justice David Maraga (left) and his wife at the All Saints Cathedral during the church's first centenary celebrations.

President Uhuru Kenyatta, Nasa leader Raila Odinga and Chief Justice David Maraga on Sunday shared a platform at a church service in Nairobi.

The three were at the All Saints Cathedral to mark the first centenary celebrations of the Anglican Church of Kenya in a ceremony attended by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

This is the first time the two leaders and the judiciary boss have been seen together in a function following Supreme Court ruling of September 1 that overturned President Uhuru Kenyatta's election victory during the August 8 general election.

The President and the Chief Justice met publicly on October 20, during the Mashujaa Day celebrations at Nairobi's Uhuru Park just 6 days to the repeat presidential election which was boycotted by Odinga and his supporters.

Speaking during the service at the Anglican Church of Kenya, the symbolic head of the worldwide Anglican Communion Welby called for reconciliation.

"Since independence, Kenya has been a model for Africa. Yes, with problems and trials but for the most part, keeping the peace. We need an example of reconciliation, not only in this country, but in the region of which it is the leader," said Welby.

This is the second time this year that Archbishop Welby is visiting Kenya, having also been in the country in February at the beginning of the celebrations to mark the church's 100th anniversary.

The cathedral acts as the headquarters of the Anglican Province in Kenya as well as a diocese of the Anglican Church in Kenya with Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit as the bishop of the diocese.