Photo: Daily News

President John Magufuli

Dar es Salaam — The government has, on Sunday November 5 issued the summary of a report showing 10 areas of achievement attained in two years of the administration of President John Magufuli.

Addressing reporters on Sunday, the Information Services Department and Government chief spokesman Hassan Abbasi said the major achievement was the restoration of discipline among public servants hence increase of productivity in service delivery.

At the event, which was live broadcasted, Dr Abbasi said there was achievement also in the control of government expenditure and ensure value for money in all state funded projects.

"In implementing this, that is when the major scale audit was carried to establish number of ghost workers and those public servants holding fake academic certificates. The total number came to 32,000 people, who however were kicked out from government payroll," he said.

According to him, Sh378 billion was saved after cleaning the public service of ghost workers and unqualified personnel.

He said, from ghost workers a total of Sh236 billion was saved while Sh142 billion saved after servants with face academic documents were sent home.

"These were removed from the public service and the replacement is underway," he added

Dr Abbasi said the third area was anti-corruption war which saw establishment of anti-grafting court and dismissal of dishonest public officials.

Fourthly was increased control on the protection of natural resources such as minerals, whereby Dr Abbasi cited the signing of three mineral laws and changes which laid reforms in the extractive industry.

The fifth area according to him was the cost cutting measures that saw the reduced foreign trips to government officials and cutting down the budget for unnecessary workshops.

"We have also managed to move governments' capital to Dodoma as it has been a dream for a long time, at the beginning no one expected if it will be possible but the dream has become true," he noted.

Explaining further, the government spokesman said the government has reduced the country's dependency on partners when it comes to implementing its development projects. He said was possible after the increase of government revenue collection from an annual average of Sh9.9 trillion in to Sh14.5 trillion.

"In this case the governments' capacity to bring social services closer to the people has increased," he cited such examples as provision of free education, implementation of water projects across the country, and increased budget for higher education loans.

According to him, the initiation of the implementation of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) starting with internal sources and revival of the national carrier were remarkable and historic achievements.

Dr Abbasi also said that the President was determined to walk the talk in tackling issues that affect the common citizens in the country in line with the pledges he made during election campaigns.

Industrialisation drive marks the tenth achievement, according to Dr Abbasi, under the new administration in the past two years.

"So far, we have revived 17 factories and created conducive environment that has attracted over 3,000 investors who are building factories all over the country," he explained.