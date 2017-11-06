Photo: Wikipedia

South African flag, which was first flown in 1994 with the commencement of the republic's transitional constitution and the end of apartheid.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has asked whether it is time to ban the old South African flag after the furore it created around the Black Monday marches on October 30.

"Is it time to criminalise displays of the old flag?" asked the foundation set up in the late former President Nelson Mandela's name, on Sunday.

"Is there a connection between the hubris of the Black Monday protests and the deep well of rage which underlies individual cases of murder on white-owned farms?

"How do we foster a collective revulsion at the murder of any South African, regardless of categorisation? Can we turn our country from one defined by violence into one inspired by Madiba's dream of freedom?"

The Black Monday protests were arranged as a response to the murders of farmers in SA. However, it also created a debate over whether the protesters would have been as sympathetic if victims were black.

Critics also questioned whether the police would have allowed black protesters to block national highways as the Black Monday protesters did.

The foundation said that it was "deeply concerned" about the "us and them" tone of the Black Monday protests which it felt had a dividing effect.

"There is no doubt that the Black Monday protests have deepened divides in South Africa.

"The Nelson Mandela Foundation has spent a week reflecting and consulting with stakeholders. We welcome, for instance, AgriSA's assurance to us that it supports the Constitution's provision for national symbols and distances itself from displays of the old flag like we saw a week ago."

Source: News24