Kenya: President Kenyatta, Odinga Together at Anglican Church Fete

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga were at the All Saints Cathedral on Sunday to mark the first centenary celebrations of the Anglican Church of Kenya in a ceremony attended by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

This is the first time the two leaders are together in a function following the divisive repeat presidential election that saw Odinga Boycott the exercise as Kenyatta was declared the President-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The symbolic head of the worldwide Anglican communion on Saturday met President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, where he urged Kenyans to maintain peace.

It is the second time this year that Archbishop Welby is visiting Kenya, having also been in the country in February at the beginning of the celebrations to mark the church's 100th anniversary.

The cathedral acts as the headquarters of the Anglican Province in Kenya as well as a diocese of the Anglican Church in Kenya with Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit as the bishop of the diocese.