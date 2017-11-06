5 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: President Kenyatta, Odinga Together at Anglican Church Fete

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga were at the All Saints Cathedral on Sunday to mark the first centenary celebrations of the Anglican Church of Kenya in a ceremony attended by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

This is the first time the two leaders are together in a function following the divisive repeat presidential election that saw Odinga Boycott the exercise as Kenyatta was declared the President-elect by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

The symbolic head of the worldwide Anglican communion on Saturday met President Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, where he urged Kenyans to maintain peace.

It is the second time this year that Archbishop Welby is visiting Kenya, having also been in the country in February at the beginning of the celebrations to mark the church's 100th anniversary.

The cathedral acts as the headquarters of the Anglican Province in Kenya as well as a diocese of the Anglican Church in Kenya with Archbishop Jackson ole Sapit as the bishop of the diocese.

Kenya

Kosgei Named in Paradise Papers

Sally Kosgei was a member of the Kenya Parliament from 2008 to 2013 and minister of agriculture from 2010 until March… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.