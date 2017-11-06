South Africa: Former SARS Spokesperson's CCMA Case Continues

Former SA Revenue Services (SARS) spokesperson Adrian Lackay will be back at the Commission for Conciliation Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) on Monday for the continuation of his constructive dismissal case.

Lackay had worked at the taxman for 11 years but resigned in February 2015 when he felt he could no longer be associated with what was happening at the revenue service.

This was after reports that a "rogue unit" had been set up by senior officials.

The CCMA has already heard that Lackay felt side-lined and was concerned that SARS had advertised two communications officers' jobs - one equivalent to his job.

He said he was increasingly left out of the loop on pressing matters that the media was asking about such as the suspension of deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Lackay was in turn accused of lying under oath.

He has asked for a year's salary as compensation.

Source: News24