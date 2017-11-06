5 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: 'Hijacking Victim' Held for Perjury in PE

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Port Elizabeth man who claimed he had been hijacked was arrested for perjury after it emerged he had actually been with a female companion at the time, police said on Sunday.

"The man reported to police that on Friday... he was hijacked... while he stopped to urinate at the side of the road," said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu in a statement.

"He further stated that he was approached by three males who shoved him into his vehicle and drove to Havelock street where he was robbed of his money, cellphone and the vehicle's keys."

A case of carjacking was opened but detectives on the case were "suspicious" about the man's version of what had happened.

His van had been loaded with wines but none were taken.

"On further probing, it was established that he had lied."

The man, aged 29, had in fact been parked in the street "with a female companion in the vehicle".

She had robbed him of his cellphone, wallet and keys.

He was expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of perjury.

"Police are also advising people, especially students who negligently lose their laptops and cellphones, that they will be arrested and charged if they falsely open cases for insurance claims," said Naidu.

Mount Road Cluster Commander Major-General Funeka Siganga added: "We are also warning the public especially those from 'out of town' to be vigilant and refrain from picking up prostitutes - as many cases of robbery and carjackings have been opened, only to find out later that the amorous complainants are robbed and attacked while busy... "

Source: News24

South Africa

Is It Time to Ban Old Flag?

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has asked whether it is time to ban the old South African flag after the furore it created… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.