South Africa: 'Hijacking Victim' Held for Perjury in PE

A Port Elizabeth man who claimed he had been hijacked was arrested for perjury after it emerged he had actually been with a female companion at the time, police said on Sunday.

"The man reported to police that on Friday... he was hijacked... while he stopped to urinate at the side of the road," said police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu in a statement.

"He further stated that he was approached by three males who shoved him into his vehicle and drove to Havelock street where he was robbed of his money, cellphone and the vehicle's keys."

A case of carjacking was opened but detectives on the case were "suspicious" about the man's version of what had happened.

His van had been loaded with wines but none were taken.

"On further probing, it was established that he had lied."

The man, aged 29, had in fact been parked in the street "with a female companion in the vehicle".

She had robbed him of his cellphone, wallet and keys.

He was expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday on a charge of perjury.

"Police are also advising people, especially students who negligently lose their laptops and cellphones, that they will be arrested and charged if they falsely open cases for insurance claims," said Naidu.

Mount Road Cluster Commander Major-General Funeka Siganga added: "We are also warning the public especially those from 'out of town' to be vigilant and refrain from picking up prostitutes - as many cases of robbery and carjackings have been opened, only to find out later that the amorous complainants are robbed and attacked while busy... "

Source: News24