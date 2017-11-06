Photo: Leonard Mukooli/Daily Monitor

Police arrest FDC presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat in Mbale Town on Sunday.

Police in Mbale Town have arrested the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Patrick Amuriat Oboi on allegations of holding an illegal assembly and inciting violence

Mr Amuriat was arrested by police at the Mbale Cricket Ground on Sunday evening, where he had been scheduled to address his supporters.

Police under the command of the District Police Commander, Mr Stephen Ahweera, fired live bullets and teargas to disperse the opposition leaders and supporters who had gathered at scene to welcome him.

The Elgon region police spokesperson, Mr Suwedi Kamulya confirmed his arrest and said police had earlier warned the FDC leaders against holding the rally.

"We have arrested the ring leader, Hon Amuriat for holding an illegal rally. We advised him to cancel the rally but he declined, so we had to use reasonable force to stop him and his group," Mr Manshur, he said.

He was however released on police bond to go for treatment after being injured during the arrest.

"We had no option but to release him to go and get treatment. We could not keep him here," said one of the senior police officers at Mbale Police Station who did not want to be named.

He added that they were on pressure after a section of FDC leaders led by the party secretary for mobilization Ingrid Turinawe camped at the police station demanding the immediate release of Mr Amuriat.

"They had promised to mobilize other FDC supporters to storm the station. To avoid problems, we decided to release him," he said.

During the arrest, some police officers were seen kicking Mr Amuriat who was already on ground helpless. He was later seen limping.

Mr Amuriat was in Mbale looking for votes ahead of the FDC party presidential elections.

Police had said he would be charged with inciting violence and holding unlawful assemble contrary to the public order management act.

Ms Turinawe, however, accused police of being partisan.

"Why is police bent on blocking opposition rallies? This is a sign that it's a partisan institution?" she asked.

Earlier, Mr Amuriat had addressed a delegates meeting at Mountain Inn hotel in Mbale Town, which was attended by Nathan Nandala, the party Secretary General, MP Mubaraka Munyangwa, Jack Wamanga, Mbale municipality MP and Ms Turinawe, among others, which was heavily guarded by police and army.

Mr Amuriat while addressing the party delegates wondered why police was wasting government resources surrounding the hotel where a peaceful meeting was taking place instead of doing other productive work.

"We wonder why we are under heavy police deployment," he said. .