Five children have died after a high-mast light ring apparently fell on them in Soshanguve, Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga said on Sunday.

"Current information in the city's possession indicates the cause of death of the children to be a high-mast light ring that fell on the children in the immediate vicinity of the lighting pole," he said.

The incident, which took place in Ward 27 on Saturday afternoon, appeared to have been caused due to tampering with cables - possibly with criminal intent - Msimanga said.

"We find ourselves in sorrow following the deviant acts of villains hell-bent on thieving the city's infrastructure.

"It is unfortunate that this vandalisation of electricity wires has terminated the lives of innocent souls," he added.

The incident has been reported to police and an inquest docket opened.

"In line with labour regulations this matter has also been relayed to the Chief Inspector of the Department of Labour to make a determination of whether the incident was envisioned or it was through carelessness."

Four of the children died on the scene and the fifth died in hospital.

"The city expresses its condolences to the bereaved families and condemns the ongoing acts of vandalism on its infrastructure."

Source: News24