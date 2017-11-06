5 November 2017

Those who do not support South Africa's nuclear project are backing western agendas, President Jacob Zuma said during his Oliver Tambo centenary address in Kagiso, Johannesburg on Sunday.

Zuma went into detail explaining the ANC's relationship with Russia and why the government was pursuing its nuclear power plans.

In his address, he said that the country's nuclear power by the apartheid government on the behest of the west during its negotiations with the ANC.

"When we started negotiations the west told the apartheid government to destroy their nuclear power because communist cannot get hold of them.

"They said they can never control nuclear because they are communist. That is the history of nuclear," he said.

Zuma's statement follows a report by City Press Sunday newspaper that his newly appointed energy minister David Mahlobo was working tirelessly to finalise a reviewed energy resource plan. This despite finance minister Malusi Gigaba saying that a nuclear project was not necessary and the country cannot afford it.

Zuma was critical of those who do not support a nuclear project. "There are those who support this notion without even knowing the background. They go around saying we don't want nuclear. They are supporting the wrong forces," he added.

In his two hour long address, Zuma reconfirmed his commitment to a partnership with Russia. He told ANC supporters that Russia had supported the ANC during its struggle for liberation. He said the party was at its weakest when the balance of forces changed. "Of the two forces, one rejected us and one supported us. We were trained by the Soviet Union. They gave us weapons. We fought and we were liberated. One day when I talk to branches I will share more, not today."

