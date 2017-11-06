South Africa: Tent Collapses At Ramaphosa Rally

Minister of Health Aaron Motsoaledi had to roll up his sleeves and help triage patients injured after a tent collapse at a rally by presidential hopeful Cyril Ramaphosa in Limpopo on Sunday.

"I had to jump in and lead the way," Motsoaledi, a trained medical doctor told News24.

He said he had just arrived at Tafelkop in Sekhukhuneland when he was told that a tent had collapsed.

It had been certified by engineers and the police, as required, but he was told that some wind had come up and caused the collapse.

He immediately sprang into action to help the paramedics on scene decide who should go to hospital and who could be treated on scene.

"Fifteen people were taken to hospital," he continued.

He urged Ramaphosa, who was speaking in his capacity as deputy president of the ANC, to continue with his speech while the injured were attended to.

During his speech, Ramaphosa announced Naledi Pandor as his choice of deputy president, former KwaZulu-Natal ANC chair Senzo Mchunu as secretary general, former secretary general Gwede Mantashe as national chairperson and Paul Mashatile as treasurer general.

After the event, Motsoaledi said he, Ramaphosa and the Premier of Limpopo Stanley Mathabatha went to the hospital to visit the patients to speak to them.

"They had soft tissue injuries and were all given a clean bill of health," he said, adding that he had worried that one person may have a fracture.

"Nobody had to sleep in hospital," said a relieved Motsoaledi.

Source: News24