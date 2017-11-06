A 29-year-old Chitungwiza pastor who raped and impregnated his congregant with the help of his friend who is also a pastor will live to regret his actions after he was slapped with a 60 year jail term.

Admire Maurukira, the founder of Five Fold Ministries, raped the 21 year old Chinhoyi University graduate five times before she fell pregnant.

He was facing five counts of rape and was convicted on every count.

Harare magistrate Hosea Mujaya sentenced him to twelve years imprisonment on each count.

He will, however, serve 50 years effective after ten years of his sentence were set aside on conditions of good behaviour.

The victim had suffered with some illness for over six years and court heard Maurukira was the first to cure her.

The girl confessed that she had wasted time and money on doctors and prophets to no avail.

Prosecutor Timothy Makoni proved that he took advantage of this to abuse her by telling her that he had powers to cure and to bless.

Court heard he would rub some anointing oil on the girl's tummy and shoulders saying this would chase away evil spirits which tormented her for years.

He would also apply the oil on his manhood before raping her saying it was "deep cleansing."

The victim had no option but to comply fearing that the evil spirits would attack her again.

Court heard she believed the prophet as she would feel better after his prayer sessions.

On the first incident he committed the offence with the help of his friend Kudakwashe Rwodzi who locked up the two in a room during a prayer session.

The abuse continued until she fell pregnant and Maurukira advised her to abort, but she refused.

The matter came to light in July this year when woman's aunt was alerted by their neighbour, a nurse, who observed that she was pregnant.