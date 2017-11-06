Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa's world is crumbling around him with a fresh wave of demands for his expulsion from the ruling party ringing out across the country.

As reports emerged that Zany PF's Bulawayo provincial executive has passed a no confidence vote in Mnangagwa, Masvingo was sharpening it's knives on the VP's acolytes.

In a statement Sunday following the conclusion of a hastily arranged provincial coordinating committee meeting demanded that too officials linked to Mnangagwa be expelled from the party.

"We want to completely dissociate ourselves from Lovemeore Matuke's rebellious group namely Clemence Makwarimba, Paul Mangwana and Ezra Chadzamira against the President (Robert Mugabe) and their clandestine activities seeking to undermine the President and the party," the statement said.

President Robert Mugabe, in his address to party supporters during a youth league rally in Bulawayo Saturday, lashed out at Matuke accusing the central committee member of leading insults on the First Family.

According to the statement from the anti-Mnangagwa group which is led by legislator Amasi Nenjana, charges will be preferred against other people linked to Mnangagwa's Team Lecoste faction.

Foreign Affairs minister Walter Mzembi has also emerged as a leading figure in the group which is now pushing for a complete overhaul of Zanu PF's Masvingo leadership.

Psychomotor minister Josaya Hungwe another Mnangagwa loyalist is also in the firing line.

A rival faction known as G40 and bitterly opposed to Mnangagwa's faltering bid takeover from Mugabe has taken charge of the party and, with support from First Lady Grace Mugabe, now wants the VP expelled from the party.

The G40 faction also wants Mnangagwa's supporters dealt with in the same manner Zanu PF pruned itself of former Vice President Joice Mujuru and her supporters in 2014.

Nenjana's group, in the weekend statement, demanded that Matuke and his colleagues should return party property forthwith demanding that disciplinary procedures begin without delay.

Mnangagwa is virtually surviving on a prayer after an angry Mugabe indicated his willingness to push him out following the booing of his wife in Bulawayo