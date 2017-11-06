War veterans secretary general Victor Matemadanda has denied the country's liberators have had a hand in the brutal victimisation of innocent citizens in defence of President Robert Mugabe's rule.

Matemadanda, ally to embattled War Veterans leader Chris Mutsvangwa, was speaking at a Samora Machel Memorial lecture at Dr Ibbo Mandaza's SAPES Trust Thursday.

The forum is often graced by diplomats, civil society activists and members of the intelligentsia.

In his address, Matemadanda spoke highly of the former Mozambican leader who died in a 19 October plane crash in 1986.

The war veterans' chief exalted Machel for not having lowered himself to an "armchair nationalist, tribalist, regionalist or factionalist".

In comments which apparently drew comparisons with President Robert Mugabe, Matemadanda said Machel did not create special economic conditions for his relatives, appointed corrupt government leaders or cut deals with tainted firms.

He then tried to absolve his colleagues from having been part of the country's most violent post liberation episodes.

"It is not true that war veterans who fought in the liberation struggle are the ones that are being used to maim, beat up the people for the purpose of voting for a political party. Some militias were created.

"When I got wounded in the war, the people of Mutoko kept me in a cave, treated me, did everything that they could so that I speak to you today and if you were to ask who is closer to me, those people and my leaders, I would choose to be with those people. But a person who would not have come through a situation like mine might be used.

"So kuma war veterans hakuna mambimbo (there are no thugs among war veterans)."

The former liberation war fighters have been blamed for being part of President Mugabe's militant support base which led the violent 2000 invasion of white owned land and the lynching of half a dozen white farmers who tried to resist the invasions.

According to the opposition, up to a hundred of MDC followers died during the 2000-2002 episode which saw war veterans visit punitive acts on citizens without any consequences.

War veterans were also blamed for the violence that marred the June 2008 Presidential run-off election.

The two month orgy of violence followed President Mugabe's shock defeat in the first round of the poll by MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai.

At the time, Mutsvangwa was appointed spokesperson of a campaign which the opposition claims cost the lives of over 200 of its followers while misplacing thousands more from their rural homes.

But Matemadanda said this was all the work of rogue war veterans.

"Yes there are war veterans who are called war veterans for the purpose of abuse and misuse but a war veteran that lived in the people, mobilised the people, fed by the people would not raise his or her arm to harm those people," he said.

He denied he was making the comments out of bitterness for having been expelled from Zanu PF for undermining the President and his wife, Grace.

Matemadanda said they were targeted for their stand for principle.