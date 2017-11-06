5 November 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: How Hawaiians 'Welcomed Trump to Kenya'

Photo: Nairobi News
Some of the protesters carrying 'Welcome to Kenya' placards greet US President Donald Trump on arrival in Hawaii.
By Chad Kitundu and Nahashon Musungu

US President Donald Trump on Friday arrived in Hawaii to a cold reception from protesters carrying placards that read 'Welcome to Kenya'.

Making light of the President's past enthusiasm for the so-called "birtherism" conspiracy that targeted his predecessor Barack Obama, who was born in Hawaii, demonstrators also held signs that read "Aloha means goodbye" and "Immigration gave me my family".

President Trump infamously spearheaded the theory that Obama was not born in Hawaii - but in Africa. Trump is also on record for suggesting that Obama's birth certificate was a fraud.

Obama, who served as the 44th President of the United States of America, was born in 1961 in Honolulu, Hawaii and went on to spend a considerable time of his childhood there.

Obama's links to Kenya cannot, however be wished away. The 56 year old was born to a Kenyan father.

State congressman Kaniela Ing told Hawaii News Now: "Hawaii is the most diverse state in the nation, and just a few days ago Trump literally said, 'Diversity sounds like a good thing, but it is not a good thing.' That statement alone undermines the values that make Hawaii, Hawaii."

The protester called their rally "Hawaii 3, Trump 0", referencing the number of times courts in the state have blocked the President's attempts to institute a ban on travel from majority-Muslim countries.

Mr Trump was in Hawaii on Friday for a briefing by US Pacific Command military leaders on North Korea and other issues, ahead of his tour of Asia.

