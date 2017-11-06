A Harare woman almost lost her ear when she was purportedly attacked by her neighbour after she confronted her for mocking her hairstyle.

The unnamed victim is admitted at Parirenyatwa hospital where she is battling for her life.

The accused is Loomalang Kanaveli of Epworth.

She appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande on Friday answering to attempted murder charges.

She was not asked to plead and was ordered to apply for bail at the High Court.

According to court papers, the incident occurred on October 27 this year.

Kanaveli was approached by the complainant who was not happy with the fact that the accused was spreading gossip about her hairstyle.

A misunderstanding arose and Kanaveli picked a knife before she stabbed the complainant below her right ear.