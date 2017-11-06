4 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Woman Knifed for Mocking Neighbour's Hairstyle, Battling for Life in Hospital

Tagged:

Related Topics

A Harare woman almost lost her ear when she was purportedly attacked by her neighbour after she confronted her for mocking her hairstyle.

The unnamed victim is admitted at Parirenyatwa hospital where she is battling for her life.

The accused is Loomalang Kanaveli of Epworth.

She appeared before Harare magistrate Josephine Sande on Friday answering to attempted murder charges.

She was not asked to plead and was ordered to apply for bail at the High Court.

According to court papers, the incident occurred on October 27 this year.

Kanaveli was approached by the complainant who was not happy with the fact that the accused was spreading gossip about her hairstyle.

A misunderstanding arose and Kanaveli picked a knife before she stabbed the complainant below her right ear.

Zimbabwe

VP Mnangagwa Tried to Stage a Coup in 1980, Says Grace Mugabe

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa tried to stage a coup in 1980 in a bid to take over as the country's first… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.