5 November 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Two Kidnappers Arrested in Ogun

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dimeji Kayode-Adedeji

Two suspected kidnappers have been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for allegedly kidnapping and killing their‎ victim.

Both the suspects and the victim are said to be herdsmen.

The Command's Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, said on Sunday that the suspects committed the crime on October 23 at Obada-Oko town of the state.

He said they also made away‎ with eight cows belonging to the victim.

"Two herdsmen suspected to be kidnappers and cattle rustlers have been arrested by men of Ogun State Police Command in connection with the kidnap and killing of another herdsman by name Taye Amodu," he said.

"The duo of Hassan Amodu and Abubakar Abdullah kidnapped Taye Amodu on the 23rd of October 2017 at Obada Oko area of Abeokuta and equally made away with eight cows belonging to the victim."

The suspects' hideout was located same day following a directive by the commissioner of police, the spokesperson said.

Mr. Oyeyemi said the hideout in a thick forest was stormed by the operatives where the two suspects were arrested.

He said exhibits recovered from them are one pump action gun, four live cartridges and two cutlasses.

"On interrogation, they confessed to have killed the victim because he was struggling with them while they were taking him away and the body has been buried in a shallow grave inside the forest," he stated.

He said the suspects will be prosecuted at the completion of investigations.

Nigeria

I'll Contest 2019 Presidency If Buhari Declines Re-Election - Yerima

Former governor of Zamfara State, Sani Yerima, has revealed that he would contest the 2019 presidential election on two… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.