Nigeria: I'll Contest 2019 Presidency If Buhari Declines Re-Election - Yerima

Abuja — Former governor of Zamfara State, Sani Yerima, has revealed that he would contest the 2019 presidential election on two conditions; if President Muhammadu Buhari, declines to seek a re-election and if Nigerians endorse him.

Speaking during an interactive session with newsmen yesterday, Senator Yarima, reinstated his avowed commitment to support President Buhari if he decides to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Yerima, Senator representing Zamfara West, who seconded the motion by the National Executive Committee (NEC) of All Progressives Congress (APC) for the President to run for the 2019 election, said he would not contest against him.

Yerima, averred that nobody will condemn him, if he decides to contest for the presidential seat, because he has got the right endorsement he need to contest for the position.

He noted that he is in politics to serve the interest of the masses and not for sheer glory.

According to him, "I am in politics not for personal aggrandisement but for the sheer glory. I am in politics to serve. And I have not failed to do that.

Speaking on the outcome of the NEC meeting of the party, he said, "Yes I seconded the motion: I will support the President if he decides to run in 2019."

"I will not contest against him, but if he does not contest and I will decide to come out, nobody will condemn me. That's my personal decision."

His declaration of support for the President to run for second term followed massive support by 186 groups under the aegis of Buhari Support Group for the president.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, had on October 27 commissioned the secretariat of the Buhari Support Organization (BSO)