6 November 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Harare Appeals to Dokora for School Buses

Tagged:

Related Topics

Zanu PF's Harare province wrote to Primary and Secondary Education minister Lazarus Dokora seeking school buses to ferry members of the apostolic sect to Grace Mugabe's rally on Sunday.

This comes as government-owned Zimbabwe United Passenger Company has virtually collapsed due to mismanagement.

The ruling party's Harare province chairman Shadreck Mashayamombe described the event, which is part of Zanu PF's campaigns ahead of next year's elections, as important and deserving the minister's "usual cooperation" to make it a success.

"Zanu PF Harare province is requesting for your authority for schools in Harare Metropolitan province to avail buses to ferry church member to a gathering of Apostolic and Zion churches which will be held at Rufaro stadium on Sunday 5 November," read the appeal which was signed by Mashayamombe.

"The gathering will bring together various Apostolic sects and Zion churches and the guest of honour at the important occasion will be the First Lady of the republic of Zimbabwe, national secretary for Women Affairs, Dr Grace Mugabe.

"The gathering is an initiative of the province in collaboration with the leaders of the churches who have shown great interest in working with the party as we prepare for the 2018 harmonised elections. Your usual cooperation and assistance in this regard has always been greatly appreciated."

Opposition members of parliament (MPs) have repeatedly complained about the abuse of school buses by the ruling party to support its activities without paying.

MDC-T MP for Budiriro Costa Machingauta said the ruling party did not even bother to service the buses or clean them claiming some of the buses were returned with used condoms.

The Tajamuka/ Sesjikile campaign group also warned schools against releasing the buses without the approval of parents.

"Robert Mugabe failed to fulfil, protect and respect the right to state funded basic education which is enshrined in our constitution. He cannot therefore be allowed to plunder investments at schools done through purchase of buses," said the group of protestors in a statement.

Civil servants have also for years been forced to fork out their hard-earned money to bankroll Zanu PF.

Zimbabwe

VP Mnangagwa Tried to Stage a Coup in 1980, Says Grace Mugabe

Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa tried to stage a coup in 1980 in a bid to take over as the country's first… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.