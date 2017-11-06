South Africa: 2018 Commonwealth Games Medals Revealed

Here they are... the gold, silver and bronze medals that Team South Africa will be digging deep for at next year's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia!

The striking set of medals have been spectacularly unveiled before 700 guests.

Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games Corporation (GOLDOC) Chairman Peter Beattie AC said the Medal Reveal was another significant milestone in the lead-up to the Games which commence on 4 April 2018.

The medals were designed by Queensland-based Indigenous artist Delvene Cockatoo-Collins and have been brought to life by the Royal Australian Mint, the official supporter and producer of the GC2018 medals.

With a diameter of 63mm, each medal will be minted in the Royal Australian Mint's largest coin press and inspected individually by hand to ensure the finest quality medals are presented to all Commonwealth Games winners and place-getters. Approximately 1,500 medals will be created for the Games.

GC2018 Ambassador and Olympic and dual Commonwealth Games hurdles gold medallist Sally Pearson OAM had the honour of being the first athlete to lay eyes on and hold the medals in an on-stage presentation with Ms Cockatoo-Collins, who shared her inspiration behind the design of both the medals and ribbon.

Said Cockatoo-Collins: 'My inspiration was drawn from the Gold Coast coastline, which for many generations, has been a place for gathering, meeting and sport. The medal design represents soft sand lines which shift with every tide and wave, also symbolic of athletic achievement.

'The continual change of tide represents the evolution in athletes who are making their mark. Records are made and special moments of elation are celebrated. Although the moment in time may be fleeting, it is forever marked within the shells that are brought upon its tidelines.

'The ribbon represents the woven strand of the freshwater reed, yungair, which is three reeds woven to form a pattern resembling many triangles joined together. This is reminiscent of the South East Queensland and Gold Coast areas.'

For her part, Pearson had this to say: 'It's an honour and a privilege to be the first athlete to view the medals for next year's Commonwealth Games.

'Medals are symbols of success and we aspire to have them. Having the opportunity to strive for a gold medal from a Games in my own home town is very special.'