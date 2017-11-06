5 November 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Muhoroni Youth Relegated From KPL

By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Muhoroni Youth are officially relegated from the Kenyan Premier League after Sunday results involving the other relegation fighting teams, Mathare United, Thika United and Western Stima.

Both Mathare and Thika won by similar 1-0 margins over Nzoia Sugar and Tusker FC respectively, opening up a 10 point gap over Muhoroni who have three matches remaining and with a maximum nine points available, their fate is all but sealed.

The Sunday results mean Mathare and Thika are both on 35 points, only separated by goal difference with the Slum Boys occupying the safe slot at 15th while Thika are on the 50-50 survival slot at 16th. They might survive automatically or be subjected to a play off if FKF have their way.

Western Stima meanwhile dropped three points off safety after coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Ulinzi Stars in Kisumu.

Ezekiel Otuoma put up a man of the match performance against his former employers, scoring the opener and providing the assist for the late equalizer, but it didn't give the desired effect.

The powermen will be relegated if they lose their next match and either Thika or Mathare pick a point. With one match to go, the gap will be four points and thus mathematically impossible to close the distance.

In Nakuru, champions Gor Mahia were held to a 1-1 draw by Zoo Kericho in a match that Gor head coach Dylan Kerr fielded most of his fringe players.

