Kenya/Ghana: Starlets U20 Hammered 5-0 By Ghana in World Cup Qualifier

Nairobi — The national women's U20 football team have an uphill task in their quest to qualify for 2018 World Cup after falling 5-0 away to Ghana in the first leg of the the second round qualifier played at the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday.

The Starlets will be hoping to put up a good show in the second leg match scheduled for November 18 at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos as they seek to advance to the third round.

To reach the second round, Kenya had edged out Ethiopia 4-3 on aggregate after playing to a 2-2 draw away in the opening leg before winning 2-1 at home, to set up a date with Ghana in the first round.

Starting XI

Lilian Awuor (GK), Foscah Nashivanda, Leah Cherotich, Lucy Akoth, Wincate Kaari, Corazon Aquino, Quinter Atieno, Diana Wacera, Martha Amunyolete, Stella Anyango, Jentrix Shikangwa

Substitutes

Judith Osimbo, Brenda Achieng, Linda Nyongesa, Lilian Mmboga, Rachel Muema, Veronica Awino