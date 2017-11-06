Congo-Kinshasa: Dalcha Stuns Austin in EFC 65 Title Defence

The Congo's Champion Dalcha Lungiambula stunned the world when pulling off an epic comeback in his EFC light heavyweight title defence at Carnival City on Saturday.

Facing the betting favourite, England's Stuart Austin, Dalcha was very nearly finished in the first round after Austin dismantled him with a takedown, top control, and hard ground and pound.

Going into the second Dalcha was sporting a shattered face and up against seemingly insurmountable odds, but instead smashed Austin to the canvas with a massive takedown, and bloodied the Englishman with ground and pound of his own, forcing the referee to call it off.

A heaving Carnival City Big Top Arena were screaming and on their feet, cheering a man who truly has owned his moniker of 'Champion', and flew the flag of the African continent high against a gifted opponent.

Austin, who was totally dismissive of the champion in the build-up, will be heading back to London licking his wounds, and ruing his blind confidence.

In the penultimate fight, local hero Boyd Allen returned after a year's absence. He received roars of appreciation and did not disappoint.

Over three rounds he dismantled Scotland's Calum Murrie, a man who had spoken extremely confidently of a win, while Allen had said little in the lead up.

Murrie gave it his all to entice Allen onto the ground and escape his clinical strikes, but Allen would not relent, and continued to pick the Scotsman apart, reducing his face to a swollen mess. Allen is most definitely back, and almost certainly in line for a title shot against former team-mate Igeu Kabesa.

'Slick' and 'clinical' were the hallmarks of the unforgettable battle between South Africa's Deon Bruning and England's Gavin Hughes.

Bruning began with an effortless display of high-level Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, obliterating Hughes with fluid transitions and constant pressure. But the momentum shifted in the second with Hughes delivering accomplished striking, tagging Bruning multiple times, but unable to make a dent in the Capetonian's truly granite chin.

The third round revealed a certain knee injury nagging Bruning, and one must wonder if it was a factor in his loss of form in the second. Hughes continued to dominate, ultimately taking a unanimous decision on the back of a brilliant fight.

Johannesburg's 'Little Giant', BK Masunyane, slayed his flyweight opponent, Brazil's Magno Alves, with a devastating display of all round MMA.

Dropping the Brazilian multiple times in the first round with strikes, in the second he switched to his wrestling pedigree and dominated the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu black belt with top control, and in the third he let the fire rain down.

Using what can only be described as a 'spinning back cartwheel kick' that had commentator Cyrus Fees screaming 'Crouching Tiger, hidden Bokang!' Masunyane teed off, adding a flying knee, multiple knockdowns, and a swarm of ground and pound to earn an emphatic decision win, and add another chapter to his growing legend. Now at 4-0, it seems the only question remaining is when Masunyane will book a flyweight title shot.

The heavyweight battle between Elvis Moyo (Zimbabwe) and late replacement Nico Yamdje (Cameroon) opened the evening's main card. After his loss to Austin at EFC 61, Moyo proceeded with extreme caution, settling behind an intermittent jab that ultimately scored enough to take the fight on points. Taking his wrestling pedigree into account, as well as Moyo's inability to handle Austin on the ground, one has to wonder why Yamdje didn't attempt to fight to his own strength and take the 'Bulawayo Bomber' down.

Performance bonuses were awarded to Bokang Masunyane, Magno Alves, Gavin Hughes, Deon Bruning. Additional bonuses were awarded to Wade Kerspuy, Francois Cundari, Luke Michael and Champion Dalcha. Fight of the Night was awarded to the catch-weight clash between Oumpie Sebeko and Faeez Jacobs.

Official EFC 65 results:

Guy Mongambi defeated Wade Kerspuy via TKO (Punches) 4:27 in round 3.

Francois Cundari defeated Serge Kasanda via submission (Triangle) 0:34 in round 1.

Faeez Jacobs defeated Oumpie Sebeko via TKO (Punches) 4:14 in round 2.

Luke Michael defeated Rodrique Kena via submission (Triangle) 2:56 in round 1.

Pierre Botha defeated Sibusiso Mdoko unanimous decision.

Regis Muyambo defeated Sindile Manengela via split decision.

Elvis Moyo defeated Nico Yamdjie via split decision.

Bokang Masunyane defeated Magno Alves via unanimous decision.

Gavin Hughes defeated Deon Bruning via unanimous decision.

Boyd Allen defeated Calum Murrie unanimous decision.

Champion Dalcha defeated Stuart Austin via TKO (Punches) 1:48 in round 2.

