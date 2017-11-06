5 November 2017

Kenya: Kamworor Clinches Maiden Marathon Win in New York

By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Two-time World Cross Country champion Geoffrey Kamworor clinched his maiden marathon win in New York City after clocking 2:10:53, beating compatriot Wilson Kipsang who came second in the men's race on Sunday.

Kamworor, 24, held off Kipsang, a former world record holder to win the major race and avenge his performance in 2015 at the same course where he finished second in a season best of 2:10:48.

Kipsang, the 2014 New York champion, was three seconds back with Ethiopia's Lelisa Desisa coming third in 2:11:32.

"I'm so happy. I feel so great to be the champion," Kamworor said. "This is my first marathon victory. I'm so happy and so delighted."

"New York is very amazing. The course is fantastic," Kamworor said. "I'm looking forward to coming back next year."

Kamworor was in only his seventh marathon, having been a bride's maid for three occasions including in 2012 and 2013 where he finished third successively in Berlin Marathon.

Kipsang, 35, won in Tokyo earlier this year and raced in September's Berlin Marathon but quit after 30km.

Expanded security lined the route of the world-famous race, which saw an estimated 50,000 runners from more than 125 nations compete across the Big Apple streets.

