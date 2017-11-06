Uganda: Kadaga Presided Over the Digging of Uganda's Grave, Says MP Mafabi

Photo: Leonard Mukooli/Daily Monitor

Police arrest FDC presidential candidate Patrick Amuriat in Mbale Town on Sunday.

Sironko — As Speaker Rebecca Kadaga waits for an explanation from President Yoweri Museveni on the circumstances surrounding the raid on Parliament on September 27; a Member of Parliament has described her request as mere pretense to win public sympathy.

Budadiri West MP, Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, says Ms Kadaga should not fool Ugandans and international observers that she knew nothing about the raid on Parliament by plain-clothed security operatives who beat up and hauled several MPs out of the chamber.

Mr Mafabi, who also doubles as the Secretary General of Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), said on Saturday during a consultative meeting on the proposed amendment of Article 102 (b) that bars people above 75 years from contesting for presidency, at Buteza Sub County, that the Speaker is trying to employ pretense to win public sympathy.

"Kadaga ordered for our beatings in Parliament. She had handful knowledge of whatever was happening in the House. She failed to be impartial in the way she should do her work and should not pretend," Mr Mafabi, said.

Several MPs were hospitalised after being injured while others who tried to defend the sanctity of Parliament went home in tattered clothes.

Ms Kadaga, in an October 23 letter to President Museveni, asked Mr Museveni to identify the "unsolicited forces" that raided the Chamber to eject the 25 MPs she had suspended from three sittings for unruly conduct.

Mr Mafabi says the Speaker made a political blunder that will stick in people's hearts for countless years.

"She presided over the digging of the grave for this country by allowing such an unpopular amendment to be tabled," Mr Mafabi said. "She will never reclaim her political supremacy amongst Ugandans."

Mr Mafabi, who once served as Leader of Opposition in Parliament urged Ms Kadaga to apologise for her actions instead of playing games.

The MP said he was happy that his electorates don't support the amendment of the Article 102 (b) of the Constitution.

"It's a spirit of nationalism that drives us to fight against the lifting of the presidential age limit, which, if amended for the sole benefit of one person, will set a bad precedent for this nation," he said.

He asked police officers to act professionally when executing their duties in order to redeem the image of the force.

Mr Richard Magomu, one of the residents opposed to the amendment said they appreciate Mr Museveni's leadership for the last 30 years but it's now time for him to retire.

"I have myself retired and enjoying my peace at home. I think it would right for him also retire peacefully," he said.

Opponents of the amendments argue that the plan is to give Mr Museveni, 73, a leeway to contest again in 2021, aged 77.

On the Land Amendment Bill, Mr Mafabi said the draft law is intended to give the central government control over citizen's land.