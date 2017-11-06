Uganda: Supporting Age Limit Bill Is Blasphemous - Fort Portal Bishop

Kampala — The Bishop of Fortpotal Diocese Rt. Rev. Dr. Robert Muhiirwa Akiiki has said that the amendment of the Constitution to remove the presidential age limits from the Constitution is equal to blasphemy.

Bishop Muhiirwa said in his homily at Uganda Martyrs Namugongo shrine Sunday that leaders involved in the process of amending the Constitution should remember that they held the Bible and swore to defend the constitution.

"The word of God must not be played with. The leaders of this country must not joke with the Bible. They held a Bible in their right hand and swore to defend the Constitution. Therefore, with my authority as a Bishop of the Catholic Church, the Constitution must not be altered to fit desires of an individual," said Bishop Muhiirwa, adding that, "The leaders must without question defend the Constitution because they used the word of God to swear".

Proponents of the amendment however observe that protecting the Constitution involves amending it since it is provided for in the very Constitution.

Currently before the legal and parliamentary affairs committee, the Bill that was tabled before Parliament in September seeks to amend Article 102 (b) of the Constitution to remove the presidential age limit.