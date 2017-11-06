5 November 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Supporting Age Limit Bill Is Blasphemous - Fort Portal Bishop

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Monitor Reporter

Kampala — The Bishop of Fortpotal Diocese Rt. Rev. Dr. Robert Muhiirwa Akiiki has said that the amendment of the Constitution to remove the presidential age limits from the Constitution is equal to blasphemy.

Bishop Muhiirwa said in his homily at Uganda Martyrs Namugongo shrine Sunday that leaders involved in the process of amending the Constitution should remember that they held the Bible and swore to defend the constitution.

"The word of God must not be played with. The leaders of this country must not joke with the Bible. They held a Bible in their right hand and swore to defend the Constitution. Therefore, with my authority as a Bishop of the Catholic Church, the Constitution must not be altered to fit desires of an individual," said Bishop Muhiirwa, adding that, "The leaders must without question defend the Constitution because they used the word of God to swear".

Proponents of the amendment however observe that protecting the Constitution involves amending it since it is provided for in the very Constitution.

Currently before the legal and parliamentary affairs committee, the Bill that was tabled before Parliament in September seeks to amend Article 102 (b) of the Constitution to remove the presidential age limit.

Uganda

Opposition Leader Arrested As Police Fire Teargas to Disperse Supporters

Police in Mbale Town have arrested the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) presidential candidate, Patrick Amuriat Oboi on… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.