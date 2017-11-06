Uganda: Hungary Pledges to Modernise Uganda's Tourism, Agriculture

Kampala — The republic of Hungary has said they are waiting for a return visit by the Uganda foreign affairs to their country so as to open an embassy in Uganda to facilitate trade between the two countries.

Speaking at their national day celebrations in Kampala last week, Dr Dancs Ferenc, the Secretary of State for International Cooperation at ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade of Hungary said, Hungary is ready to help Uganda to modernise sectors such as tourism, agriculture, water management and cyber security which they specialise in as well as innovations.

"All over the world, we are known for innovations in agriculture, in water management, cyber security but we are waiting for Uganda's minister for foreign affairs to visit our country," he said.

Gordon Wavamunno, Uganda's consular to Hungary, explained that all the high end fabrics sold in USA, UK, Italy and other European capitals, are manufactured from Hungary.

He added that the country was the first to manufacture mobile phones and computers but it is difficult for Ugandans to visit the country because of language barriers.

"These people introduced e-passports, e-money, they have computerized farms with over 300,000 chicken, you will find square miles of maize gardens that feed both livestock and human beings," he illustrated, saying that Ugandans have the opportunity to go and learn how this was done so that they can transfer those ideas here.

State minister for Microfinance David Bahati, who represented Foreign Affairs minister Sam Kuteesa, urged the envoy to encourage Hungarians to come and take advantage of existing potentials in horticulture where they can produce in bulk assorted fruits, coffee, cut flowers, vegetables and fish among others.

"We believe that promoting trade is one of the ways of improving relations between the two countries and the scholarships that you have given Ugandans study in Hungary will help us build vocational schools," he said.

He added that they should take advantage of regional and continental peace initiatives to spread their presence in the region.

According to Dr Dancs Ferenc, among other areas that want to partner in is equipping refugee camps with basic necessities to make the lives of refugees comfortable