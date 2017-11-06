5 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Rugby Player Okombe Stabbed to Death

By Eric Matara

Kenyan rugby player Mike Okombe died after being stabbed at his home in Nakuru County.

The Topfry Nakuru RFC player, 27, was killed by his 37-year-old "girlfriend", Ms MaryAnne Mumbi, at Olive while attending a friend's birthday party on Saturday night.

Rongai OCPD Japhet Kioko said:

"Mr Okombe and his lover, Ms MaryAnne Mumbi, were attending a birthday party of their friend, a Mr Okoth.

"The two had an argument before Ms Mumbi went for a knife, which she used to stab Mr Okombe to death," Mr Kioko said.

He said the woman fled after the incident and is being pursued by police.

According to friends, the rugby player died minutes after the incident.

Mr Okombe has been one of the pillars of the Rugby 15s in Kenya and has represented the country in various tournaments.

He was part of the Kenya Simba squad that beat Namibia in 2014, and went ahead to defeat Tunisia, Portugal and Spain in 2015.

The Rugby fraternity sent condolence messages to his family, describing him as a kind-hearted and devoted player.

Rahma Halako said: "We have lost a good friend and player... RIP Okombe."

