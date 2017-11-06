Malawi: Dedza Men Embrace Medical Circumcision

Dedza — Dedza District Health Office (DHO) has expressed satisfaction with numbers of men turning up in its health facilities to seek voluntary male medical circumcision (VMMC) services.

VMMC Coordinator for Dedza DHO, Benson Jali, said in an interview on Saturday that there is an increase in demand for the services which has seen the DHO beating targets it had set for July 2016-June 2017.

He said the hospital has managed to put under knife 4,191 men against 4020 men it had planned to circumcise.

"This is a positive development which is showing that more men have started understanding the benefits of male medical circumcision which include reduced risks of contracting HIV," Jali said.

He attributed the surging demand to sensitization campaigns which the hospital and other stakeholders have been conducting in the communities.

"At first many men were reluctant to come for VMMC due to several myths and misconceptions. For example some people were alleging that we sell the severed foreskins elsewhere to be used for catching sharks," Jali pointed out.

The Coordinator explained that, "This is a total lie since we do not have such markets and it can be grossly unprofessional on our part. We even give our clients an option of carrying home their severed foreskins to dispose them off on their own"

District Aids Coordinator (DAC) for Dedza, Ernest Kadzokoya, said the district is promoting various measures of reducing HIV transmission which include VMMC.

He commended men in the district for demonstrating a positive change of mindset on the issue of male medical circumcision.