Malawi: Wastage of Business Capital Causes 22 Year Old Man to Commit Suicide

Nsanje — A 22 year old man in Nsanje has committed suicide by taking termick, Police have confirmed the sad development.

Nsanje Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) Sergeant, Agnes Zalakoma, said Yotamu Patsone who hailed from Tsekwa village in the area of Traditional Authority Mlolo killed himself November 1, 2017.

She revealed that an elder brother to the deceased Govala Patsone 34 who is a business man in Makhanga gave money to Yotamu as business capital but later the deceased used it for beer.

"Upon the realization by the brother that the deceased had used the money for beer, Govala approached him for advice which Yotamu ignored. Yotamu then went back to the drinking joint where upon returning from home he bought termick which he took to end his life," Sergeant Zalakoma narrated.

She said after taking the pesticides, Yotamu felt sick and was taken to Makhanga Health Centre where he was referred to Fatima Health Centre.

The PRO said on their way back to Makhanga after receiving treatment at Fatima health facility, Yotamu's condition worsen and he passed away.

This new incident comes barely a week after another man from the same Traditional Authority Mlolo committed suicide by taking the same type of pesticides.