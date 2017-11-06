Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Happyton Bonyongwe says Rita Makarau's three roles as the country's elections boss, Supreme Court judge and Judicial Services Commission (JSC) secretary are not at cross purposes.

He was responding to a question by MDC-T Zvishavane Senator Lilian Timveos who asked why Makarau was allowed to play a triple role as judge of the Supreme Court, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chair and JSC secretary.

Timveos also asked what role Makarau would assume should the outcome of the country's future elections be challenged.

But, in his response, Bonyongwe said Makarau was appointed to her current roles through her "vast experience on the bench, immense dedication and diligence to the legal fraternity".

"This is indeed very commendable," he said, adding that her job as ZEC chief was in line with the country's constitution which reserves the post to a judge, former Judge or someone qualified for appointment as a Judge.

"Where the President exercises his prerogative to appoint a judge to head ZEC, the dual roles of Judge and head of ZEC cannot be avoided nor faulted," Bonyongwe said.

Bonyongwe said Makarau was appointed as ZEC boss in 2013 and has not sat in court to preside over a single matter.

"In essence therefore, the issue of conflict of roles is unfounded and an unnecessary baseless argument," said the former spy agency chief.

Bonyongwe also defended Makarau's role as JSC secretary.

"It is to be noted that the Judicial Services Commission's structure has not yet been concurred by Treasury, as a result, the JSC Secretariat does not have permanent staff.

"Justice Makarau is merely on secondment as the Acting Secretary for the purposes of assisting with the running of the Commission's activities.

"In view of the level of responsibility required of the office of the Secretary, the JSC made a decision that the Secretary should be at the equivalent level of a Supreme Court Judge.

"... I sincerely hope that it has become clear on the roles that Justice Makarau plays, which is in my view do not conflict in any way.

Bonyongwe said Makarau will remain ZEC chair if the country's poll authority was sued over election results.

"If elections were to be contested in court, there is only one role which Justice Makarau will play. She will be litigant," he said.

"Since the coming into force of the 2013 Constitution and the appointment of Justice Makarau as head of ZEC in the same year, numerous election petitions and challenges have been filled in the Magistrates' Courts, High Court, Supreme Court and the Constitutional Court.

"The issue of Justice Makarau being Secretary of the JSC and head of ZEC has not interfered with the decisional independence of judicial officers seized with such matters and neither have appointments of contact or conflict been created."

Justice Makarau's three roles have been a thorny issue in the country with the opposition often saying she was bound to interfere with any court process taken against ZEC if she straddled her job as judge and elections boss.

Makarau, a former Zanu PF loyalist, is under fire for allegedly allowing President Robert Mugabe's Zanu PF to influence processes in the management of elections in the country.

She denies surrendering her responsibilities to alleged Zanu PF proxies who work under the country's electoral authority.