Two Dzivarasekwa women were Thursday dragged to court after they allegedly poured sand into a rival's privates after accusing her of snatching a husband.

Nyarai Moses, 19, and Delia Mathias aged 20 denied assault charges when they appeared before a Harare magistrate.

They will be back in court on Monday for trial continuation.

Their accomplice, only identified as Nyasha, is on the run.

The complainant in this case is Privilege Mhitiwa, also from Dzivarasekwa.

According to prosecutor Moleen Sibanda, on October 27, Mhitiwa was at King Fire beer hall in Dzivarasekwa when the trio approached her.

Court heard they accused her of snatching Mathias'husband before they dragged her out of the bar.

It is alleged that they force marched her to an area close to Dzivarasekwa High School where they stripped her naked while assaulting her.

According to the state, the trio said Mathias' husband was no longer taking care of his children because of the Mhitiwa.

After assaulting her, they teamed up to open her legs and pour sand into her privates before they left her.

It is alleged that they promised to further assault her if they ever saw her at the beer hall.